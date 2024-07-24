Sunday Morning Blues Brunch Playlist July 21, 2024

By Benjamin Cox on July 24, 2024 at 3:29pm

1. Paul Butterfield Blues Band – Ain’t No Need To Go No Further – The Original Lost Elektra Sessions – Elektra/WEA [2009]

2. Sly & the Family Stone – Let Me Hear It From You – A Whole New Thing – Epic [1967]

3. Howlin’ Wolf – Smokestack Lightning – Moanin’ In the Moonlight – Chess [1959]

4. Charles Bradley – Heart of Gold – Black Velvet – Dunham/Daptone [2018]

5. Jimmy Rogers – Goin’ Away Baby – Chicago Bound – Chess [1970]

6. Amanda Fish – Kingdom – Kingdom – VizzTone [2024]

7. Albert Castiglia – You Can’t Judge A Book By the Cover – Righteous Souls – Gulf Coast [2024]

8. Sierra Green & The Giants – He Called Me Baby – Here We Are – Big Radio [2024]

9. Monkeyjunk – Sirens In the Night – All Frequencies – Stony Plain [2013]

10. Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band – Shotgun Blues – Live On – Giant/Reprise [1999]

11. Bo Diddley – Bring It To Jerome – His Best: Chess 50th Anniversary Collection – MCA/Chess [1997]

12. Slim Harpo – You’ll Be Sorry One Day – The Excello Singles Anthology – Hip-O [2003]

13. Etta James – Good Rockin’ Daddy – Tough Woman: The Early Recordings 1955-1960 – Jasmine [2011]

14. Chris James & Patrick Rynn – Money Don’t Like Me – Gonna Boogie Anyway – Earwig Music [2010]

15. Fleetwood Mac – Black Magic Woman – The Pious Bird of Good Omen – Blue Horizon [1969]

16. Bill Coday – I’m Back to Collect – Right On Baby: The Crajon Recordings – P-Vine [2006]

17. Koko Taylor – I Got What It Takes – What It Takes: The Chess Years – MCA/Chess [1991]

18. Junior Wells – Snatch It Back and Hold It – Hoodoo Man Blues – Delmark [1965]

19. Little Walter – Everything’s Gonna Be Alright – His Best: The Chess 50th Anniversary Collection – MCA/Chess [1997]

20. Little Richard – I Don’t Know What You Got (But It’s Got Me) – Mr. Big – V-Jay International [1977]

21. Little Milton – Stand By Me – We’re Gonna Make It – Checker [1965]

22. Aretha Franklin – I Wonder – Aretha Arrives – Atlantic [1967]

23. Mavis Staples – You’re Driving Me (To the Arms of A Stranger) – Mavis Staples – Volt [1969]

24. Mighty Joe Young – Baby Please – The Sonet Blues Story – Universal Music [1972]

25. Shuggie Otis – Me & My Woman – Freedom Flight – Epic [1971]

26. Jimmy Hughes – Steal Away – Steal Away – Vee Jay [1964]

27. Wilson Pickett – Hey Joe – Right On – Atlantic [1970]

28. Darrell Nulisch – Too Much – Goin’ Back To Dallas – Severn [2007]

29. Cornell Dupree – Okie Dokie Stomp – Teasin’ – Atlantic [1974]