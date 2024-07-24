Sunday Morning Blues Brunch Playlist July 21, 2024

1. Paul Butterfield Blues Band – Ain’t No Need To Go No Further – The Original Lost Elektra Sessions – Elektra/WEA [2009]
2. Sly & the Family Stone – Let Me Hear It From You – A Whole New Thing – Epic [1967]
3. Howlin’ Wolf – Smokestack Lightning – Moanin’ In the Moonlight – Chess [1959]
4. Charles Bradley – Heart of Gold – Black Velvet – Dunham/Daptone [2018]
5. Jimmy Rogers – Goin’ Away Baby – Chicago Bound – Chess [1970]
6. Amanda Fish – Kingdom – Kingdom – VizzTone [2024]
7. Albert Castiglia – You Can’t Judge A Book By the Cover – Righteous Souls – Gulf Coast [2024]
8. Sierra Green & The Giants – He Called Me Baby – Here We Are – Big Radio [2024]
9. Monkeyjunk – Sirens In the Night – All Frequencies – Stony Plain [2013]
10. Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band – Shotgun Blues – Live On – Giant/Reprise [1999]
11. Bo Diddley – Bring It To Jerome – His Best: Chess 50th Anniversary Collection – MCA/Chess [1997]
12. Slim Harpo – You’ll Be Sorry One Day – The Excello Singles Anthology – Hip-O [2003]
13. Etta James – Good Rockin’ Daddy – Tough Woman: The Early Recordings 1955-1960 – Jasmine [2011]
14. Chris James & Patrick Rynn – Money Don’t Like Me – Gonna Boogie Anyway – Earwig Music [2010]
15. Fleetwood Mac – Black Magic Woman – The Pious Bird of Good Omen – Blue Horizon [1969]
16. Bill Coday – I’m Back to Collect – Right On Baby: The Crajon Recordings – P-Vine [2006]
17. Koko Taylor – I Got What It Takes – What It Takes: The Chess Years – MCA/Chess [1991]
18. Junior Wells – Snatch It Back and Hold It – Hoodoo Man Blues – Delmark [1965]
19. Little Walter – Everything’s Gonna Be Alright – His Best: The Chess 50th Anniversary Collection – MCA/Chess [1997]
20. Little Richard – I Don’t Know What You Got (But It’s Got Me) – Mr. Big – V-Jay International [1977]
21. Little Milton – Stand By Me – We’re Gonna Make It – Checker [1965]
22. Aretha Franklin – I Wonder – Aretha Arrives – Atlantic [1967]
23. Mavis Staples – You’re Driving Me (To the Arms of A Stranger) – Mavis Staples – Volt [1969]
24. Mighty Joe Young – Baby Please – The Sonet Blues Story – Universal Music [1972]
25. Shuggie Otis – Me & My Woman – Freedom Flight – Epic [1971]
26. Jimmy Hughes – Steal Away – Steal Away – Vee Jay [1964]
27. Wilson Pickett – Hey Joe – Right On – Atlantic [1970]
28. Darrell Nulisch – Too Much – Goin’ Back To Dallas – Severn [2007]
29. Cornell Dupree – Okie Dokie Stomp – Teasin’ – Atlantic [1974]