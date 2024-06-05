Sunday Morning Blues Brunch “We Have Vinyl” Playlist 8/6/2023

This was the first time I was actually able to spin actual albums/vinyl on air ever before. It took almost a year to get there, but having that capability is more amazing than you may know. Many great blues albums have never been digitized or even transferred to CD. Many were produced on one-off record labels that have never released the rights to digital platforms. Many languish on rare vinyl prints and cassettes/8-tracks and you won’t find them (unless you’re a collector like me!). Being able to bring two of my favorite records to your ears on a two-hour show was awesome. Getting the feeling for dead air because of the breaks was something to get used to. Dead air, bad. Sound, good. I hope to do it again when the music inspires. Meanwhile, if you have a favorite album – shoot me a message on the Facebook Page for the show here. I’ll see what I can do.

Playlist

Otis Redding – The Dock of the Bay – Volt/Atco (1968) All Tracks Freddie King – Woman Across the River – Shelter (1973) All Tracks