Sunday Record High Humiture?

By Gary Scott on July 30, 2026 at 11:25am

Illinois’ top climatologist says it’s hard to say Sunday’s temperatures coupled with humidity were at record high levels, but he says that doesn’t make them less dangerous.

The combination of mid 90s readings, high humidity levels, and dew points exceeding 80 pushed the feels like readings in west central Illinois to above 120.

Trent Ford of the Illinois Water Survey says the danger was there but it may no have been a record setter.

Ford says Illinois has seen higher readings, and long term data about humidity levels are not readily available.

Ford says the dew point can create foggy conditions when the air is saturated with moisture.

He says the term corn sweat and the impact on humidity levels can be exaggerated.

He says the bulk of humid air comes from the Gulf of Mexico, fueled by southerly winds.

Ford says the evaporation level for ponds and pools at Sunday’s readings can be anywhere from 2-tenths to 25-percent of the water level. But, it’s worse when it’s dry heat.

He says the drought from 2012 saw dew points of 40, and that created drought conditions for the crops.