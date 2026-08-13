By Gary Scott on August 13, 2026 at 11:08am

The Jacksonville Area Conference of Churches is helping collect food items for the Sunday Sack Lunches to Go program.

The conference is partnering with Go Church for the drive to help the hungry in the Jacksonville Area.

Collected supplies will be donated to Go Church to include in their food distribution program.

The items needed include mixed fruit cups, breakfast bars, granola and trail mix bars, packets of cookies, creamy peanut butter cups, peanut butter crackers, tuna and chicken salad with cracker packs, pudding cups, and slim Jims.

Monetary donations are needed, with checks payable to Go Church.

Items will be collected through September 20th, and supplies can be left with all participating churches.

More information is available from Pay Glyshaw.