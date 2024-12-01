Sunday Scores

By Gary Scott on December 1, 2024 at 7:59am

JHS loses twice at the Classic..62-42 to Marion and 52-35 to Glenwood. West Hancock won 46-43 over Glenwood in OT 46-43. West Hancock and Glenwood tied at 2-1 records but West Hancock claims the title with the win over Glenwood. West Hancock also beat Marion 53-48.

At New Berlin, Routt gets the title with a 34-29 win over New Berlin. Triopia claims 3rd place 49-42 over South County. Lincolnwood fifth place 54-39 over Macon Meridian. And, North Mac 7th place with a 61-52 win over Lutheran.

At Beardstown, Rushville Industry 44-Beardstown 30. Brown County 55-West Central 50 to win the tournament.

SHG claims the consolation trophy with a 70-61 win over Decatur Eisenhower.

Lanphier goes 4-0 in the Rockford FW Classic beating Morgan Park 64-40, and Memphis Douglass 55-32.

Decatur MacArthur lost to Bolingbrook in the 3rd place game 60-47 at Decatur.

Belleville West edged Springfield 55-54 at Lincoln for 5th place. Lincoln wins the title beating Belleville Althoff 59-56 in overtime.

Auburn downs Clinton to win the Bill Rucks Tournament title 69-37.

JHS girls fall to Hillsboro at Taylorville 66-36. Pittsfield girls claim the Lady Hornet Classic title 50-44.

Carrollton Lady Hawks lose to QND in Quincy 66-35.