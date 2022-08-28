Sunday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on August 28, 2022 at 7:17am

Week one of football wrapped up yesterday with two WIVC games.

Routt defeated Pleasant Hill on the road 54-0. Mendon-Unity beat the visiting North Greene Spartans 48-6.

In soccer yesterday, Lincolnwood shut out North Mac 7-0; Carlinville shut out Athens-PORTA 2-0, Beardstown defeated Southeast 6-1 and then was shut out by Alton 2-0.

In volleyball yesterday, Carrollton won both matches at the Valmeyer Tournament, beating both Gillespie and Greenfield-Northwestern in two sets. PORTA A/C beat LaSalle-Peru in tournament action in two sets.