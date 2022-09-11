Sunday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on September 11, 2022 at 11:47am

Two high school football games were played in the area yesterday.

Routt took down Beardstown 49-6. Rochester beat Springfield 59-22 at Southeast.

In Soccer, Jacksonville tied with Lincoln at 2. Pleasant Plains and Lincolnwood tied at 4. Beardstown blanked Southeast 7-0. Athens-PORTA blanked North Mac 4-0.

In volleyball, Metamora dropped Jacksonville in straight sets at the Varsity Invitational. Routt fell to Richwoods at the Jacksonville Varsity Invite.

Greenfield-Northwestern volleyball defeated Confluence Prep Academy and Jersey Community in straight sets at the EAWR Tourney. The Lady Tigers ended up falling to Wesclin in straight sets in the semifinals.

Illinois College Football fell in their home opener to the University of Chicago 40-14.

I.C. Womens’ Volleyball fell in 3 straight sets to Texas Lutheran and lost in 5 sets to Sewanee at the Transylvania University Invitational in Lexington, Kentucky.

I.C. Women’s Soccer fell 1-0 to Nebraska Wesleyan University in Memphis, Tennessee.

I.C. Women’s Tennis fell at home to Principia 5-4.

I.C. Men’s Soccer takes on University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis this afternoon.