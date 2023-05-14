Sunday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 14, 2023 at 9:15am

The Illinois College Lady Blues hosted the MWC Tournament over the weekend. The team earned a win against Lake Forest 4-2 to advance to the MWC Championship against Grinnell. The Lady Blues fell short in the championship game against Grinnell 5-4. The Lady Blues conclude the 2023 season with an overall record of 25-16-1.

Pleasant Plains-New Berlin girls’ soccer earned the regional title at Virden yesterday defeating Beardstown 5-0. Pleasant Plains-New Berlin will face Hillsboro in the sectional semi-final at Riverton on Tuesday.

In baseball yesterday, Pleasant Plains defeated Rochester 3-2 but was shut out by Coal City 5-0; Carrollton took down PORTA A/C 7-2 and defeated Staunton 7-2; Quincy-Notre Dame defeated Routt 6-4; Beardstown lost both sides of a doubleheader with Bushnell-Prairie City – 3-0 in Game 1 and 9-1 in Game 2; and Staunton edged PORTA A/C 1-0.

In softball, Gillespie shut out Auburn 7-0 and Pleasant Hill slipped by Carlinville 2-1.