Sunday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 21, 2023 at 5:36am

We had three regional champions in the area in baseball yesterday.

Greenfield-Northwestern took down Calhoun 4-2. GNW moves on to play Christ Our Rock Lutheran at Greenville University for the Sectional Semifinal on Thursday at 4:30PM.

West Central topped Brown County 6-3. They will play Bushnell-Prairie City in Mt. Sterling for the Sectional Semifinal on Thursday at 4:30PM.

Routt edged Camp Point 2-1. Routt will play Illini Bluffs in Mt. Sterling in the other Sectional Semifinal on Thursday at 4:30PM.

In 2A, Quincy-Notre Dame slipped by Pittsfield 2-1. QND will meet Shelbyville on Wednesday in the Sectional Semifinal at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield.

Jacksonville baseball wrapped up their regular season, losing both sides of a doubleheader to Quincy High. They fell in both games by the exact same score – 9 to 4.

Three regional champions from the area were also crowned in softball yesterday.

Carrollton smashed Nokomis 10-2. They move on to play Valmeyer in the Sectional Semifinal on Wednesday in Hardin. On the other side of the bracket, sectional host Calhoun beat Mulberry Grove 5-1. Calhoun will play Okawville on Tuesday at home.

Pleasant Hill shut out Liberty 12-0. They will meet Illini Bluffs on Wednesday in Havana for the Sectional Semifinal. Brown County meets host Havana on the other side of the bracket.