Sunday Sports

Routt baseball shut down the West Central offense 10-0 in 6 innings. The Rockets move on to face Waterloo Gibault on Monday afternoon at Lincoln Land Community College for the Super Sectional.

Carrollton softball scored two runs in the sixth inning to come from behind to beat Calhoun 2-1. The Lady Hawks move on to play Illini Bluffs in Athens on Monday morning for the Super Sectional.

Pleasant Plains-New Berlin took down Elmhurst I.C. Catholic 1-0 in regulation to take the 3rd Place Girls’ Soccer trophy.

In boys’ track & field finals yesterday, Rushville-Industry’s Tyler Bickerman finished 7th in the 800 meters; Auburn’s Jackson Kern took second place in the 110 meter hurdles and was the champion in the 300 meter hurdles; the Auburn and Pleasant Plains finished 3rd and 6th respectively in the 4×400 meter relay; Pleasant Plains also finished 11th in the 4×800 meter relay; North Mac’s Cooper Starks finished 5th in shot put; North Mac’s Joe Reinhart finished 9th in discus; Rushville-Industry’s Charlie Terry took home 5th in pole vault; and PORTA’s Isaac Rennecker finished 9th in triple jump.