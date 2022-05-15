Sunday Sports

By Benjamin Cox on May 15, 2022 at 6:43am

Many teams are wrapping up regular season play as Regionals start on Monday.

In baseball, Beardstown defeated Bushnell-Prairie City 16-1. New Berlin-South County edged Mt. Pulaski 1-0. Quincy Notre Dame toppled Routt 12-2.

In softball, Carrollton took both sides of a doubleheader over Pleasant Plains 10-1 and 13-4. PORTA A/C outlasted Beardstown 10-9. Rochester shut out Pleasant Hill 1-0.

The Illinois College Lady Blues were eliminated from the NCAA Softball Tournament yesterday. The team suffered a loss to home team Millikin University in the first game 7-0. Then, lost to Alma College in the elimination game 3-1. The Lady Blues wrap up the 2022 season with an overall record of 23-14-1.

The IC Men’s Track Team finished 7th at the Midwest Conference Championship meet this weekend. Will Ross broke the the MWC record in the Triple Jump with a leap of 14.96 meters. The record was previously held by by Chuck Meyer from Coe College in 1982 with a leap of 14.89 meters.

Other All-Conference performers included Gavin Raines in the high jump and Jackson Lee in the 110 meter hurdles.

The Illinois College Lady Blues track & field team finished 4th at the Midwest Conference Championship this weekend. The Lady Blues were led by Renee Hartmann in the shot put with a throw of 12.46 meters and Elizabeth Bowns in the hammer throw with a 46.13 meters and also placing 3rd in the shot put with a throw of 12.28 meters.

Other top performances were Maddie Benson placing 3rd in Pole Vault, Kristina Hilmes placing 2nd in the 100 meter hurdles, and the 4×100 meter relay team taking 3rd.