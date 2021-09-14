Sunrise Rotary Announces Pork Bundle Raffle Winners

The Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary pulled two names today for their Pork Bundle Blast raffle. Governor for Rotary District 6460 Ryan Byers drew out Luke Worrell of Jacksonville and Kim Connor of Springfield as the two winners. They each received certificates worth $100 of listed pork products from DeOrnellas Premium Pork of Murrayville.

Sunrise Rotary members had been selling raffle tickets since July. Club members sold 257 tickets at $10 each. The club also received donations from Westown Ford and Don Pigg, which brought the net receipts for the fundraiser to $2,880.

The Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club will use the funds for scholarships, and many local events and donations to other organizations in the Jacksonville area.