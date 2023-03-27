Sunrise Rotary Collecting for Spirit of Faith Soup Kitchen During Saturday Food-Raiser

The Spirit of Faith Food Kitchen is set to get a boost from a Jacksonville service organization.

The Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club will be collecting non-perishable food items at County Market on West Morton Avenue this Saturday.

Club President Linda Meece said in the announcement that they are calling the effort a Food-Raiser instead of a fundraiser.

Instead of raising money for the cause, the club instead is raising stocks of non-perishable food items to help replenish the stock at the Spirit of Faith Food Kitchen.

Mecee says just purchase some extra cans of vegetables, or boxes of oatmeal or pasta when you do your grocery shopping, and on the way to your car, drop those items off at the club’s table in front of County Market between 8 a.m. and noon this Saturday.

She says the club is especially aware that the Easter holiday is quickly approaching, and while many will be celebrating a meal with family, there are some in the community who could use a little help this time of year.

According to the announcement, in previous years the club has received more than 1,000 pounds of non-perishable food items in the four hours of the food-raiser.

The food-raiser will be held this weekend at the Jacksonville County Market on West Morton Avenue from 8 am to noon.