Sunrise Rotary Hosting “Food Raiser” This Saturday

A Jacksonville service organization will be working this weekend to raise the amount of food available for the needy in the area.

The Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club will be collecting non-perishable food items at Jacksonville County Market this Saturday. President of the Sunrise Rotary Jay Jamison, says instead of raising money for a cause, the club is raising stocks of non-perishable food items to help replenish the stock at the Salvation Army for their food distribution program.

Jamison says the club is calling the event a “Food Raiser” instead of a fundraiser. Members of the group will be at County Market from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. this Saturday, March 27th. The club is asking shoppers to purchase some extra cans of vegetables, or boxes of oatmeal or pasta while grocery shopping, and on the way to their car, drop those items off at the Club’s table in front of the store.

Jamison says when Major Charles Pinkston of the Salvation Army was asked if there were any items, in particular, they were looking for, Pinkston replied, “Just about any non-perishable food item will do. Don’t worry, the Salvation Army will find a home for whatever is donated.

He says Sunrise Rotary is especially aware that the Easter holiday is approaching and many will be celebrating with a meal with their families, but there are some people in the community who could use a little help during this special time of the year.

Jamison says the club also extends thanks to the management and staff of Jacksonville County Market for this special service project opportunity. Sunrise Rotary meets every Tuesday morning at the Holiday Inn Express in South Jacksonville at 7 a.m.