Sunrise Rotary Scholarship Application Period Now Open

A Jacksonville service organization is now accepting scholarship applications.

The Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club has announced they are accepting applications for cash scholarships for students planning to attend college or a vocational school.

The scholarships will award amounts up to $1,000.00. Club officials say those wanting to apply must submit a letter outlining the applicant’s background, financial need, future plans, and school preferences.

Applications for the Sunrise Rotary Scholarships should be submitted to:

Sunrise Rotary Scholarship Committee, 9 Newland Lane, Jacksonville, Illinois, 62650

The deadline for submitting applications is May 2nd, and all applicants will be notified whether or not they have been awarded a scholarship by May 9, 2023.

Those who are awarded scholarships are expected to accept their award in person at a meeting of the Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club.

For more information, call 217-243-6895.