By Gary Scott on April 2, 2025 at 12:30pm

The Jacksonville sunrise Rotary Club is conducting its annual Mother’s Day Geranium Sale.

The sale runs through April 28th.

Club members will deliver purchased red geraniums on or after May 9th.

The flowers are four inch potted geraniums, and are being sold for $6 each.

Club members are wearing ask me about geranium tags.

Proceeds from the sale of the flowers go back into community projects sponsored by Sunrise Rotary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook