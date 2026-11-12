Sunrise Rotary Selling Wreaths

The Sunrise Rotary Club is repeating its seasonal fund raiser with hand made wreaths.
Club members are selling hand made holiday wreaths through November 23rd.
Each wreath will be pre-decorated with three pine cones, and a red bow. Each wreath will be made with a mix of cedar, boxwood, yew, pine and spruce.
The wreaths range in size from a 10 inch base for $30, a sixteen inch wreath for $40, and a jumbo 36 inch wreath for $75.
The wreaths will be hand delivered by Sunrise Rotary Club members.
Orders can be placed through any member of the club or by calling Jay Jamison at 243-7550.