Sunrise Rotary to Hold “Food Raiser’ This Saturday

A Jacksonville service club is looking for support from the community this weekend in its effort to help the local Salvation Army. The Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club will be collecting non-perishable food items at Jacksonville County Market on Saturday, April 9 from 8 a.m. until noon.

Club President Jane Becker, says that instead of raising money for a cause, the club instead is raising stocks of non-perishable food items to help replenish the stock at the Salvation Army for their food distribution program. The club calls the event a “Food Raiser” instead of a fundraiser.

Becker says the Jacksonville Salvation Army was asked if there are any items in particular, that they need and they acknowledged that just about any non-perishable food item will do. Lists of food items will be provided to shoppers as they enter the supermarket.

Last year the club received 1,180 pounds of non-perishable food items in the four hours of their first food raiser event. The club also extends thanks to the management and staff of Jacksonville County Market for this special service project opportunity.

The Sunrise Rotary Food Raiser will be held this Saturday at County Market in Jacksonville from 8 am till noon.