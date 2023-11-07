Sunrise Rotary Troop-ons Nearing Milestone As Veterans Day Approaches

The Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club is reaching an important milestone for their support of active-duty military members as Veterans Day draws near.

According to a press release on Thursday, the club’s ongoing Troop-on initiative has gone over $800,000 worth of manufacturer’s coupons collected to send to families of armed service members on bases throughout the country and the world.

Veterans Day 2023 will mark the third anniversary of the program, which is quickly approaching the $1 million mark.

The Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club thanks the community for their ongoing support of the initiative and contributions, with a special thank you to the staff and residents at Cedarhurst Assisted Living of Jacksonville for their contributions to the effort.

Sunrise Rotary/Support Our Troops drop-off boxes are located at: Cedarhurst, Jacksonville HyVee, Production Xpress, Jacksonville AMVETS, Jacksonville Wal-Mart (at the service desk), Jacksonville American Legion, Gordon Jumper CPA, Linda Meece CPA, The Farmers State Banks and Trust Company (State Street location), First National Bank of Arenzville (Morton Avenue branch), and Jacksonville Public Library.