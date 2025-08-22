Sunrise Rotary Troopons

The Sunrise Rotary Club is eyeing a new goal in its ongoing Troopon campaign.

Jay Jamison says the club never dreamed it would be as successful as it’s been. Since the project began in 2020, the club has shipped coupons valued at nearly $976-thousand.

Jamison says the next logical step is to hit the $1-million mark by the end of the year.

The club has been collecting manufacturer’s coupons to aid families of American servicemen and women on bases in the United State and abroad. He says the soldiers and their families can use the coupons at commissaries even if they are expired.

He says the concept is simple..anyone can drop off manufacturer’s coupons they don’t intend to sue, and put in area drop off boxes.

The boxes at at Cedarhurst, Production Xpress, Jacksonville Amvets, Walmart, the American Legion, the Farmers State Bank and Trust company, First National Bank in Arenzville and Sinclair Foods in Jerseyville.