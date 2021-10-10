Sunrise Rotary’s Troupon Campaign Surpasses Quarter Million Dollars In Collected Coupons

The Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary says a special coupon collection campaign for Armed Service members has reached a milestone achievement.

Members of the Jacksonville Sunrise Rotary Club were notified in a recent business meeting that the Troopon campaign has topped over a quarter million dollars worth of coupons being collected in less than a year.

Launched on Veteran’s Day last year, the club called on the local community to deposit unused manufacturer’s coupons in drop boxes located in area retail establishments. The coupons are then redistributed to Armed Service members to use on various items on domestic military bases around the world.

Club president and Troopon coordinator, Jane Becker, announced to the club that the most recent total for the campaign amounted to $257,455.01 in collected coupons. Becker told the club that she’d like to hit the $300,000 watermark by Veteran’s Day.

Troopon collection boxes are available at: The MBroidery Shop, Jacksonville AMVETS, Jacksonville County Market, Jacksonville Wal-Mart (at the service desk), Jacksonville American Legion, Jacksonville VFW, Gordon Jumper CPA, PermaBound, Hamilton’s, House of Ink, and at Production Express.