Superintendent and County Commissioner at odds over What the School Districts Owes in overpayments

There is a difference in opinion between one of the Morgan county commissioners and the Jacksonville school district about what the school district still owes Morgan County taxpayers from an overpayment.

Morgan County commissioner Dr Michael Woods issued a statement at the Morgan County board meeting yesterday.

He claims Jacksonville school district 117 still owes more than $1 and a half million from an property tax overpayment 3 years ago.

Woods says the school district should be more transparent, and pay the taxpayers what’s owed now out of reserves.

Jacksonville school superintendent Steve Ptacek completely disagrees.

He says the school district caught the mistake, discussed it in an open meeting, and brought it to the county the next day in December of 2024.

Ptacek says memorandums of understanding have been exchanged between the county and school attorneys about what the school district owed.

The overpayments which the school district owes totals over $1-and a half million, which the school board has repaid about half of that.

Ptacek says the school board abated property taxes $823-thousand on the 2024 levy. This resulted in the school district collecting over a half million less in property taxes last year, even with new construction.

He says the county and school district is in talks about how to pay off the rest of the amount this year, close to $718-thousand.