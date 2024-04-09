Superintendent Named for New Philadelphia Site by National Park Service

By Benjamin Cox on April 9, 2024 at 1:03pm

The National Park System announced on Thursday the on-site superintendent for the New Philadelphia National Historic Site.

Christopher Collins, the current superintendent at Ste. Genevieve National Historic Park in Missouri, will assume the role at the New Philadelphia site near Barry by the end of next month.

The New Philadelphia site was established as the 424th park of the National Park System in December 2022.

According to a press release, Collins brings over 20 years of experience in the National Park Service to the Pike County historic site.