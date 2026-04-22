Surcharge for Illinois Millionaires?

By Gary Scott on April 22, 2026 at 10:01am

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is pushing lawmakers to put a referendum on the ballot to have millionaires pay more.

Quinn has long been a proponent of a 3-percent surcharge for millionaires on their income taxes.

He claims it would help lower property taxes for families and businesses.

A statewide advisory referendum in 2024 showed that over 60-percent of voters in this state would support the surcharge. And, the Illinois department of revenue estimates a millionaire tax could generate $4 and a half billion per year.

The state GOP leadership strongly opposes the idea. State republican house leader Tony McCombie of Savanna says this is another push to a graduated income tax, and voters have already said they don’t want it.

Lawmakers need to approve the question by May 3rd for an appearance on the November ballot. But, the House and Senate have only three scheduled days each before the 3rd.

Constitutional amendments require support from at least 71 members of the House, and 36 from the senate.

The House revenue and finance committee could discuss it Thursday morning. The Illinois Senate is back in April 28th.