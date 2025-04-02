Surplus Medical Equipment Drive a Success

Last weekend’s Jacksonville collection of surplus medical equipment to send to Mexico has been declared a success.

A box truck was parked at Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church parking lot. Jacksonville Rotarian Cathy Littleton Wahl organized the effort locally.

Wahl said the public filled up the truck.

She says the drive wasn’t supposed to start until 9, but people began showing up at 9. She says the truck was filled with discarded crutches, wheelchairs, compression hose and other similar items by 11:30.

Wahl says the group will do it again.

She says she will be ready to go when the request comes again. Wahl urges people to be on the lookout for any equipment they no longer use. She admits that it was emotional for some on Saturday, because the equipment was once used by a loved one who has since passed.

A refurbished rescue truck will leave from Springfield delivering the equipment to Baja, Mexico.

