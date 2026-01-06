Survivor Criticizes State Education Officials for Delayed License Revocation in New Berlin Abuse Case

A survivor of sexual abuse at New Berlin High School is calling out the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) for what she describes as years of inaction and a failure to prioritize prevention, after learning the agency is only now moving to revoke the teaching license of the man who abused her decades ago.

Michelle Stolleis Denault, a 1989 graduate at New Berlin, says ISBE only recently moved to revoke the teaching license of Carroll Owen Smith — decades after the abuse occurred and years after she first came forward.

Denault says she contacted ISBE in 2015, while Smith was still young enough to substitute teach. She says the agency took no action again in 2018, after she filed a civil lawsuit. Smith’s license remained intact until after the case settled seven years later. Smith was never criminally charged in the incidents.

Smith worked as a teacher, coach and athletic director at New Berlin High School from 1982 until his retirement in 2005. Denault alleges he groomed and sexually abused her beginning when she was 14 years old in the mid-1980s. Court testimony later showed school officials were aware of the abuse but did not report it to authorities. Smith admitted in a deposition that he had sex with Denault on school grounds on multiple occasions.

Smith, a former resident of Jacksonville, is now nearly 80 years old. He is said to have taught in the State of Missouri prior to his retirement.

Denault says revoking his license may bring accountability, but it does nothing to protect students today. She says state resources should focus on education and prevention, not delayed punishment.

Denault is now an international speaker who trains educators and law enforcement to recognize grooming and report abuse before it happens.