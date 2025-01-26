Suspect and Victim Identified in Shipman Homicide Case

Two men have been named in connection to a Shipman homicide investigation from Saturday.

According to WBGZ, 57-year-old Jerald Stilts is being held at the Macoupin County Jail on a charge of concealment of a homicidal death.

Out in STL, a magazine for the queer community in St. Louis, says that a Soulard bar is mourning the loss of one of its bartenders connected to the homicide. The magazine identified the decedent as Charles “Chuck” Parrino, Jr. The article says that the owners of the bar Bastille in Soulard and Parrino’s family were alarmed when he didn’t report to work on Friday. A post on the bar’s Facebook Page said that multiple people were attempting to reach Parrino by phone from Friday into Saturday, but the phone kept ringing to voicemail and his vehicle was not at his residence in Bunker Hill.

According to the magazine article, Parrino’s vehicle was found by investigators outside of Stilts’ home on the Shipman Cutoff Road at approximately 4PM Saturday. Out in STL says that Stilts was known by Parrino, and by many in the LGBTQ community.

Friends of Parrino are expected to gather the Bastille in Soulard today.

This story is continuing to develop.