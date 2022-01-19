Suspect Arrested in Connection to Rolling Acres Subdivision Armed Robbery

Jacksonville Police have made an arrest of a suspect in connection to an alleged armed robbery that occurred Thursday in Rolling Acres Subdivision on East Morton Avenue.

Jacksonville Police arrested 24 year old Lillian D. Gaines of the 600 block of South Church Street at 7:26 last night.

According to a press release from the Jacksonville Police Department on Friday morning, at approximately 10:19PM on Thursday, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery that had just occurred at 1042 East Morton Avenue inside the Rolling Acres Sudivision inside a vehicle.

3 suspects were allegedly involved in the robbery in which a handgun was brandished in front of the victim. The victim reported being robbed of U.S. Currency and other undisclosed items while inside of a vehicle located in the subdivision.

Two other suspects remain at large in the case. Gaines awaits a first appearance in court this morning. She is lodged at the Morgan County Jail.

Anyone with any further information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Police Department’s Investigative Division at (217) 479-4630.