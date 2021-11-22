Suspect in Hull Arsons Identified

More information has become available in the arrest made in connection to a rash of weekend fires in Pike County.

According to a release by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood, yesterday morning at approximately 11:22 am, the Pike County’s Sheriff Department received word on an individual setting fires to houses.

The first Deputy to arrive on scene observed a subject running with a gas can that was on fire. As the Deputy stopped his vehicle, the subject who was identified as 41-year-old Brian D. Morris of Hull, proceeded to pour gas on a nearby vehicle which immediately set it on fire.

Morris was eventually apprehended by the Deputy, and transported to the Pike County Jail where he is currently awaiting a court appearance.

Morris is suspected of setting five residence fires, as well as one vehicle fire resulting in six separate crime scenes. Three of the five homes were occupied at the time of the fires. No residents were harmed in the process. Greenwood says Morris’ home was the only house with significant structural damage from fire.

Also assisting the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on scene were the Illinois State Police, Pike County EMS, Hull/Kinderhook Fire Department, and the Illinois State Fire Marshall.