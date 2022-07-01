Suspect in Month Old Jacksonville Hit and Run Incident Arrested Twice Thursday

A Jacksonville man was arrested twice yesterday in a twelve-hour span, that began with a hit and run accident from early last month. Police were called to the scene of a two-vehicle traffic crash at approximately 7:15 pm on Thursday, June 2nd at the intersection of North Main and West Dunlap Streets.

According to initial police reports at the time, a motorcycle driven by 71-year-old William B. Wernsman of Literberry-Triopia Road was traveling northbound through the intersection when it was struck in the driver’s side by a vehicle that failed to yield to oncoming traffic while traveling through the intersection.

The vehicle that struck the motorcycle immediately fled the area. Wernsman sustained minor injuries in the crash, and the motorcycle had to be towed from the scene.

After a continued investigation, authorities tracked down the driver of the vehicle that fled the scene. 20-year-old Austin M. McDade of the 1600 block of Lakeview Terrace was arrested yesterday in Chapin at 10:05 am.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on charges of leaving the scene and failing to report a traffic crash and no valid class of driver’s license. McDade later posted bond and was released.

McDade was arrested a second time yesterday when at approximately 10:30 last night, a Jacksonville Police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of South East Street. McDade, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after it was found on his person during a search.

He remains held at the Morgan County Jail without bond.