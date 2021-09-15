Suspect in Quincy Kidnapping Taken into Custody

The suspect in the kidnapping of a Quincy woman in July has been apprehended.

40-year-old Mario A. Mason of Memphis, Tennessee was located in Marshall County, Kentucky according to a report by WGEM.

Mason has been wanted by authorities since July 19th when the investigation began into the disappearance and alleged kidnapping of 36-year-old Tabitha Campbell of Quincy.

Campbell was located alive in Marked Tree, Arkansas on July 22nd, was evaluated by medical personnel, and returned to the Quincy area.

Mason was wanted on charges of kidnapping and domestic battery after he allegedly took Campbell by force from the Welcome Inn in the 200 block of Maine Street in Quincy.

According to the report, detectives located a stolen vehicle Mason had been driving was in Marshall County. Mason was taken into custody after an extensive search in a wooded area near where the vehicle was found in an adjacent subdivision.

Mason faces numerous charges in Kentucky and is also wanted for unspecified reasons in the state of Arkansas.

Authorities say though Mason will eventually be brought back to Adams County on the outstanding kidnapping warrant.