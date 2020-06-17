Suspect Named In Winchester Shooting, Warrant Filed

A suspect has been named in the shooting incident in Winchester from June 5th. Scott County State’s Attorney Michael Hill has requested a warrant for 33 year old Stephon Burton. The Scott County Times reports that Burton’s last known address was at the Illinois Department of Corrections Facility in Lawrence. Burton has been convicted of multiple miscellaneous charges in Sangamon and Scott counties within the last 10 years. The Scott County Times reports that he was currently on parole from IDOC since release on November 6th, 2019 for an unspecified charge.

Burton now faces charges of felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and reckless discharge of a firearm if captured. Burton is the primary suspect in the Friday, June 5th afternoon incident which saw a firearm discharged in the 100 block of High School Street at a residence. No injuries or damages were reported in the incident. The Illinois State Police has not provided an answer to multiple inquiries into the investigation of why the incident occurred.