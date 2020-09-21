Suspects From Bucheit’s Burglary Sought By Police

The Morgan, Cass, Scott Crimestoppers are needing help in identifying suspects in connection to an attempted burglary. They are Wanted by the Jacksonville Police Department in connection to an Attempted Burglary at Bucheit’s on West Morton on Thursday, September 10 at 10:35p.m. The three males broke two windows of the business to make entry.

Once inside, they unsuccessfully attempted to remove Firearms. The three males are believed to be Black. The first is wearing a Red Adidas Hooded Sweatshirt , black pants and a black shirt covering his face. The second, a Red Hooded Sweatshirt, Jeans and a Red Shirt covering his face. The third male was wearing a Tan Long Sleeve shirt, jeans and a a black shirt covering his face. All had gloves on also. They fled the business in a Four door sedan, light blue to light green in color. The Suspects’ Vehicle could be a 2014-2019 Toyota Camry.

The police are asking that anyone who has information concerning this incident or any other crimes within the three-county area submit a tip online by going to www.morganscottcrimestoppers.webs.com and clicking the leave a tip button on the home page or calling Crimestoppers at 243-7300. If your tip leads to an arrest you are eligible for a cash payout. Tips may also be submitted by texting 274637 (CRIMES). The first word of the text tip must be “payout”.