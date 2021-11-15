Suspicious Fire Guts Jacksonville Home

An investigation is underway after the Jacksonville Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of East Douglas Avenue Friday.

Fire crews responded to a call of a structure fire at approximately 8:30 Friday morning at 331 East Douglas. According to a report, upon arrival at the scene, the rear of the single-story home was fully engulfed with fire and had already extended to the basement and attic areas.

One resident was home at the time of the fire. According to reports, the female tenant had been up packing to move and fell asleep at approximately 7:00 am. She told fire department officials that she woke to a neighbor banging on the door after they had seen the flames and called 911.

The resident said only the furnace and clothes dryer were operating at the time she went to bed. Fire Department personnel determined that neither unit caused the fire which appeared to have started from outside and then spread into the structure. Property damage is estimated at $25,000, and $1,000 in damage to the contents of the home.

A witness reported to police that they had seen someone running from the direction of the home around the same time they saw smoke coming from the house. Jacksonville Fire Department officials have deemed the fire suspicious in nature. The investigation has been turned over to Jacksonville Police Department investigators and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The last Jacksonville Fire Department unit cleared the scene at approximately 10:45 am.