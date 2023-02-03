Suspicious Vehicle Left in Field Leads to Juvenile Arrest in Pike

The discovery of a vehicle in a field led to the detainment of a juvenile in Pike County this week.

According to a report by Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood this afternoon, at 7:13 Wednesday morning the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a rural area located between Nebo and Pearl after they received a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been left in a field.

Upon arrival, deputies determined the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Alton, Illinois on Tuesday. Greenwood says within three hours of the discovery, Pike County Sheriff’s Deputies located a suspect at a residence in Nebo.

The suspect was identified as a thirteen-year-old juvenile, who was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle and no valid driver’s license.

According to the report, the juvenile is being detained pending a court appearance.