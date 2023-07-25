SUV Ends Up in Illinois River on Saturday

Greene County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Illinois State Police, and the Morgan County Dive Team responded to a vehicle in the water near the Kampsville Ferry over the weekend.

Sheriff’s Deputies, Illinois State Police Troop 8, and the dive team were dispatched to the Eldred side of the Kampsville Ferry around 1PM on Saturday to a vehicle in the water. Both passengers of the vehicle were said to be out of the water and the vehicle.

Riverbender reports that a 2003 Cadillac Escalade towing a boat was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 108 when the vehicle’s brakes failed and the car struck the gate at the end of the ferry, passed through the gate, and went into the water. The vehicle was eventually recovered from the water. No injuries were reported.

Traffic was rerouted to the Joe Page Bridge at Hardin until approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday when the ferry was re-opened.