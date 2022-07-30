SUV vs. Motorcycle Crash Sends 1 To Hospital, Both Drivers Cited

One man was transported to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital after a motorcycle and a SUV collided in Jacksonville’s west end yesterday.

Jacksonville Police and LifeStar EMS received a call of a vehicle versus motorcycle crash in the 2200 block of West Morton Avenue just west of Buccheit’s at 12:22 yesterday afternoon.

80 year old Donald R. Schillinger of rural Jacksonville told Jacksonville Police he had stopped his SUV at the stop sign on Stevenson Drive at the intersection with West Morton Avenue and was waiting to turn eastbound on Morton. Schillinger told police that he began to turn left but did not see a motorcycle driven by 59 year old Jerry L. Proffitt of rural Jacksonville approaching in the inside lane. Schillinger told police he pulled in front of the motorcycle and he was unable to stop to avoid the collision.

Proffitt allegedly corroborated the story saying he was traveling westbound on West Morton Avenue and said that Schillinger’s vehicle turned in front of him. Proffitt says he also was unable to stop his motorcycle in time to avoid the collision.

The SUV is reported to have had damage to the lower areas of its driver side doors and running boards. The motorcycle had damage throughout the gas tank and handlebars. Proffitt was later transported by LifeStar EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for undisclosed injuries.

Schillinger was later cited for failure to yield. Proffitt was cited for driving with a revoked license.