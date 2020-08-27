Swarringim Receives Blue Ribbon Grand Champion Award From Compeer

A Rushville-Industry freshman recently received a Blue Ribbon Award for a fair project this year. Youth across the state faced the closure of the Illinois State Fairs this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative, stepped in to fill the void to recognize young people’s fair projects with their Blue Ribbon Project, which opened in June.

Young people across Compeer’s 144-county territory in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin were encouraged to submit photos and descriptions of their projects and to explain what their project meant to them. With 542 total submissions, 54 entrants were awarded as winners or grand champions, receiving $100 for themselves, and $100 for a non-profit organization of their choice. Grand champions received $500 for themselves and $500 for their non-profit organization. Winners were determined based on age and geographic location.

Rushville-Industry freshman Briley Swarringim was 1 of 19 winners in the State of Illinois. Swarringim is currently historian for the Rushville-Industry FFA. Compeer Financial Chief Mission and Marketing Officer John Monson says that the company wanted to continue their ongoing support of youth agricultural programs in the state and also support the hard work that 4-H and FFA members put in to fair projects annually.