Sweet Wins Feature at Jacksonville Speedway World of Outlaws Event

#49 Napa Auto Parts car driven by Brad Sweet slides past #15 Nos Energy car driven by Donny Schatz on the final turn of the feature last night. (Photo courtesy of DirtVision's Trent Gower)

A full house and a tight race at the Jacksonville Speedway was all anyone could have asked for with the World of Outlaws last night, and that’s exactly what they got.

Brad Sweet of Grass Valley, California was the feature winner last night in a field of 6 drivers that flip-flopped in out of the lead. A cut tire in the race’s final laps by Sheldon Haudenschild allowed Sweet to inherit the lead to secure the $10,000 purse.

The action got off to a hot start with Sheldon Haudenschild clocking the first-ever nine-second lap at the 1/4-mile with a time of 9.990 seconds in Slick Woody’s Qualifying to set the New Track Record. His lightning-quick run put Jacksonville alongside River Cities (9.260), Bloomington (9.300), US-36 (9.840), Cottage Grove (9.991), and I-55 (9.995) as only the sixth track in World of Outlaws history with a nine-second lap.

Sweet retains his lead atop of the standings with his 6th win of the season.