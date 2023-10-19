Tales at Twilight Returns to Illinois College Friday

The Illinois College Fine Arts Series turns spooky tomorrow night as everyone is invited to take a Halloween-themed walk around campus.

Tales at Twilight returns to the historic I.C. campus after taking a few years off due to Covid. Fine Arts Series Board Member Garret Allman says Tales at Twilight is a family event featuring three master storytellers who will share spooky tales for kids of all ages.

The best known of the storytellers will be Mike Anderson, who is well known in this area as being a fantastic storyteller, and two of his friends, Dan Keding from Champaign-Urbanna and Sherty Norfolk from St. Louis who are both master storytellers with international reputations and awards. Three super people.”

Allman says the audience will be divided into thirds as each storyteller will tell a spooky story in a different location on the campus. “The locations will be outdoors, and it looks like it should be excellent weather for it. They will be on the steps of Rammelkamp Chapel, the steps of Tanner Hall, and down on the college seal in the center of the campus.

The storytelling starts at six-thirty and we’re asking people to arrive closer to six o’clock. We will have donuts and cider for everyone before it starts. Come to the center of the patio in front of Baxter Hall which is right in the center of the campus. If you’re not sure where that is, just come to the center of the quad and look to the south and you’ll see people there.”

Admission is $5.00 for adults and all children can attend for free. Allman says there are alternate indoor sites on campus in the event of bad weather. He says people are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes however it’s not required.

Attendees can park in either the large parking lot near the McGaw Fine Arts Center accessible by Lockwood Street, or on the east side of the campus off Park Street next to the octagonal house.

Tales at Twilight featuring I.C. alumni Mike Anderson along with Dan Keding and Sherry Norfolk kicks off at 6:30 tomorrow night.