Talley Gets 5 Years in Prison

By Gary Scott on June 3, 2025 at 5:24am

The Greene County state’s attorney’s office has announced a Greene County man was given prison time for meth possession.

The sentencing was handed down last Friday in Greene County court before Judge Allison Lorton.

36-year-old Anthony Talley was given 5 years in the department of corrections for a class 3 felony, possession meth.

Judge Lorton conducted the contested sentencing hearing after Talley was previously placed on probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel says the state filed a motion to revoke Talley’s probation.

Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel says probation is a second chance, but prison becomes necessary when the defendant refuses to comply with the law.