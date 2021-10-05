Tallula Man Charged in Concealment Death of Nashville, IL Man From June

A rural Menard County man is behind bars along with another for the death of a man found in a fuel tanker in June.

37 year old Ryan D. Morrow of Tallula and 33 year old Billy T. Roof of Kankakee are behind bars in Iroquois County after an investigation into the death of 29 year old Garrett Meyer of Nashville, Illinois.

Meyer’s body was found in a tanker truck near Buckley, Illinois in June. According to WCIA, an Iroquois County Coroner’s report says that Meyer had “toxic levels of amphetamines and fentanyl” in his system at the time of his death along with a blood alcohol level of .181. According to Meyer’s obituary, he was a week shy of his 30th birthday at the time of his death. Meyer’s parents told WCIA that he was not employed as a truck driver and they had zero reasons on why his body would be discovered in a fuel tanker.

Meyer had been reported missing for 10 days when two men trying to offload the fuel from the truck had trouble. When the men opened the truck, according to WCIA reports, is when Meyer’s body was discovered inside the tanker.

According to WICS Newschannel 20, Roof and Morrow are charged with unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle and unlawful concealment of a death. Roof is also facing a charge of unlawful use of account numbers. Both men are currently being held at the Iroquois County Jail. The investigation into Meyer’s death remains ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Department at 815-432-6992.