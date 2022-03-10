Talulla Man Jailed After Multiple Firearms Found in Vehicle

A Southwest Menard County man is behind bars in Sangamon County on multiple charges stemming from a traffic stop one week ago.

WICS reports that on Thursday of last week, a Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy instated a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 3100 block of Widetrack Drive in Springfield.

According to the report, the driver, 44-year-old Jason Padgett of Talulla told deputies he had weapons inside the car and that he did not have an Illinois FOID card.

Padgett had been found to be driving on a revoked or suspended license during the stop. Upon investigation, deputies recovered three .22 caliber rifles, one 20 gauge shotgun, and a 12 gauge shotgun that had a defaced serial number, as well as a taser and several rounds of ammunition for each weapon.

Padgett was booked into the Sangamon County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, defacing identification marks on a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of firearms without a FOID card, possession of ammunition without a FOID card, and driving on a revoked drivers license, as well as multiple traffic citations.

Bond for Padgett has been set at $200,000.