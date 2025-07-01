Tanks Return to Morgan County Fair

By Gary Scott on July 1, 2025 at 6:30am

The tanks are back at this year’s Morgan County Fair.

The tank show a year ago was a rousing success at the fair, despite heavy rains.

They are the brainchild of Rabbi Rob Thomas, and all vehicles are part of his collection.

Thomas says it was too wet a year ago to get too close. He hopes that’s different this year.

He says the public is invited to get up close and personal with the vehicles starting at noon on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The tanks and military equipment will arrive Monday and leave Thursday morning.

The tank and artillery salute fire will be held at 2 PM both Tuesday and Wednesday, and a salute the troops tank demo and fireworks show will be held at 7 Wednesday night.

All the vehicles are World War Two era equipment. Tyler Aring, a veteran who was key in getting the event arranged, says he hopes veterans of all ages are invited. He is especially looking for World War Two vets.

Aring has reached out to the Quincy Veterans’ home. He says there are just five veterans from World War Two remaining there, and none can attend next week.

The fair this year will include a demolition derby Thursday night, and truck and tractor pulls Sunday night. In between, Dustin Lynch and Noah Hicks perform Friday night, and Warren Zeiders and Kolby Cooper will provide music for Saturday night. Fair board president Gary Hadden says tickets remain for both shows.

Admission at the gate remains at $5, and those under 6 are free. A season pass costs $15.