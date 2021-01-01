Target Issues Major Recall On Infant-Toddler Clothes

Target has announced a recall of 480,000 pieces of clothing for infants and toddlers due to choking hazards.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission posted recalls of two separate outfits on Wednesday involving a swimsuit of infant-toddler girls and infant rompers.

The Cat & Jack “Summer Blue Lemon” One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuit, the Cat & Jack “Coral Icon Story Hawaiian” One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuit, and the Cat & Jack “Moxie Peach Lemon” One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuit in sizes 12M to 5T have snaps that can break or detach. The product’s item number is located on the white tag inside of the suit. The CPSC recommends consumers to return them to any Target Store for a full refund. Consumers that purchased the one-piece Rashguard swimsuit on Target.com can contact Target to receive a prepaid return label to return the swimsuit. There have been 27 reports of the snaps breaking or detaching, including one report of a laceration. The swimsuits were available online and in stores from December 2019 through October 2020 for about $15. Approximately 181,000 of the swimsuits were sold.

The second recall is for the Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, and Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers. The rompers were sold in sizes newborn to 12M. The product item number is printed on the white tag inside of the rompers. The CPSC again recommends consumers return the item for a full refund. There have 16 reports of the snaps breaking, detaching, or missing from the rompers including one report of scratches and one report of a child being pinched. These items also sold rom July 2019 through October 2020 for about $10 for a single romper and $11 for 2-pack rompers set. About 300,000 of these items were sold.