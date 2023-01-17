Tarro Retires After 39 Years From Macoupin County Public Health Dept.

One of the state’s longest serving county public health directors has retired.

Macoupin County Public Health Department Director Kent Tarro retired officially on Saturday after 39 1/2 years of service. According to the Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat, Tarro began working as an assistant administrator at the Macoupin County Public Health Department in 1983 under former Director June Weise.

When Weise retired in 1990, Tarro took over the position and as of last year, was the longest-serving county public health director in the history of the state. Tarro has worn many hats and started several programs during his near-four decade term of service including helping start the county’s public transportation program and starting the county’s first dental, mental health, and medical clinics across the county.

Tarro is being replaced by Christy Blank, the Chief Operating Officer of the health department. Blank has been with the Health Department for the past 5 years.