Tax Bills Due

By Gary Scott on September 15, 2025 at 12:00pm

The Morgan County treasurers office reminds tax payers to pay the final installment today for their property taxes.

The taxes are due by the close of business today at the Morgan County Courthouse.

All payments mailed in should be sent to the Morgan County Treasurer at 300 West State, Jacksonville, Illinois, and be postmarked by today.

Taxpayers can also use the Morgan County drop box at the north entrance of the courthouse.

Payments can also be delivered at all local banks, expect for US Bank.

And, the treasurer’s office has a portal on the website..morgancounty-il.com.