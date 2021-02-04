Tax Forms Available for 2020 Unemployment Recipients

The Illinois Department of Employment Security says tax forms are now available for people who received unemployment benefits this past year.

IDES Director Kim Richards says anyone who received unemployment benefits, including pandemic unemployment assistance, will need to fill out a 10-99G form in order to file their income tax returns.

“This form is a way that we report the IRS and those claims how much unemployment insurance benefits they received in the last calendar year and the former reports benefits across all programs, State and Federal programs. The form is necessary for individuals who received the State or Federal benefits when they go to file their taxes. Unemployment benefits are taxable income so they will need this information to file returns.”

Richards says if you opted to get the form electronically, you should be getting an email to access the document online from IDES. If you did not, you should receive a paper copy in the postal mail or you can download the form at IDES.illinois.gov.