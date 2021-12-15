Taxpayer Advocate Service To Host Zoom Meeting Today for Seniors at Noon

The Taxpayer Advocate Service will be hosting an upcoming meeting for seniors to help problem solve with filing taxes for the upcoming year.

A Zoom Meeting is being held today at Noon at the following link: https://irs.zoomgov.com/j/1602441999?pwd+N0pUaXZIVGpRb1NNZEh0Ri9nTjRPUT09



Taxpayer Advocate Melissa Smith says the upcoming tax season has many complications and hurdles to jump over. Currently, the IRS has a backlog of 6.5 million tax returns from this year they are working to complete. If your tax return is not complete, Smith says you have some additional steps to complete this year. Smith recommends using a professional tax preparer this year to combat any problems in filing taxes.

For further information, visit TaxpayerAdvocate.irs.gov.