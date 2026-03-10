Taylor Murder Trial

By Gary Scott on March 10, 2026 at 6:45am

Jury selection begins today in Morgan County court in the murder trial of a local man accused of shooting to death a teen on East College in Jacksonville in early June of 2024.

19-year-old Larry Taylor is charged with three counts of first degree murder, and is the man the state believes is responsible for the shooting death of 18-year-old Trenton Jackson.

Taylor yesterday in a status call, pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a handgun. But, he stood by his not guilty plea to murder.

His defense appears to hinge on a claim that Jackson was violent with a history of weapons use, and the shooting was in self defense.

Judge Chris Reif has held off a ruling that limits the introduction of Jackson’s juvenile record until he hears evidence in the trial.

Judge Reif has also tightened security in the case, saying no bags, cell phones or electronic devices will be allowed in the courtroom.

Jury selection is expected to begin about 10 this morning.